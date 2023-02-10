Zimbabwe: Chin'ono Rebukes Holy Ten

8 February 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Social influencer, Hopewell Chin'ono has advised musician Holy Ten to take a back seat and learn from Winky D instead of dissing him.

Ten stirred a honerts' nest with his criticism of Winky D, labeling him a snake in an interview with an online podcast.

"It can't have been a setup. Because at the end of the day, even a snake... The man you are talking about is a snake longer than his dreadlocks. But even the snake did not force that apple on Eve. She was partly involved.

"He spoke, and she made a decision. I am Eve. Maybe that's why I didn't graduate. I would have never done a song with Winky G. That's me avoiding being sued. I've done Law. We've signed contracts," he said.

But Chin'ono, advised him to rather learn from Winky's vast experience.

"My brother Holly, stop player hating.Winky D has been doing this music thing for decades, so you might learn something from engaging with him without dissing him.Winky D is bigger, that is why everyone was happy to see him give you an opportunity to duet!

"Show some respect to Winky D and also you must realize that the kind of things you are saying here can turn some of your fans off. Live and learn, don't destroy your career dude with this silly and misguided comments," he said.

The fallout was ignited last month when Holy Ten expressed regret over his involvement on Winky D's project Ibotso which he said was a trick from the latter.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.