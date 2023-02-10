Tanzania: TRA Urges Accountants to Comply With Changes in Systems

9 February 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida

Geita — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Geita Region has urged accountants of companies to comply with improvements made in the authority's digital system when submitting taxpayer returns.

The TRA Taxpayer Service and Education Officer in Geita Region, Mr Justine Katiti made the statement recently during the seminar for accountants of companies in Geita.

The seminar aimed at building accountants' capacity in adopting the TRA system changes.

He said the system change is expected to save time and address challenges facing accountants and improve accuracy of information required to TRA for tax estimations.

"This means that all the important TRA details required will be clear now, through the new digital system, accountants are assured of getting accurate information.

"On making a return of purchases and sales, the new TRA digital system will accurately save and transfer the information from the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) receipts," Mr Katiti said.

Therefore, transparency in commercial matters, sales and purchases, will now be transparent and the government will get its taxpayers report on time.

An Accountant of the Bishop's Office of the Catholic Diocese of Geita, Sister Maria Mercy said the new system will enable the accountants to send the information of many employees at the same time once required by TRA, unlike before.

An Accountant with Kamoga Company's Limited, Mr Costantine Evarist said the new system has simplified accountants' work to keep information for TRA inspection.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.