Tanzania: TRA Urges Accountants to Comply With Changes in Systems

Geita — THE Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Geita Region has urged accountants of companies to comply with improvements made in the authority's digital system when submitting taxpayer returns.

The TRA Taxpayer Service and Education Officer in Geita Region, Mr Justine Katiti made the statement recently during the seminar for accountants of companies in Geita.

The seminar aimed at building accountants' capacity in adopting the TRA system changes.

He said the system change is expected to save time and address challenges facing accountants and improve accuracy of information required to TRA for tax estimations.

"This means that all the important TRA details required will be clear now, through the new digital system, accountants are assured of getting accurate information.

"On making a return of purchases and sales, the new TRA digital system will accurately save and transfer the information from the Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFD) receipts," Mr Katiti said.

Therefore, transparency in commercial matters, sales and purchases, will now be transparent and the government will get its taxpayers report on time.

An Accountant of the Bishop's Office of the Catholic Diocese of Geita, Sister Maria Mercy said the new system will enable the accountants to send the information of many employees at the same time once required by TRA, unlike before.

An Accountant with Kamoga Company's Limited, Mr Costantine Evarist said the new system has simplified accountants' work to keep information for TRA inspection.