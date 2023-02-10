East Africa: Kagera Trade Mission to Visit EAC

Kagera will send a delegation of 60 entrepreneurs to three East African Community (EAC) member states next month to look for opportunities in tourism, agriculture, trade and investment.

The delegation will visit Goma in DRC, Kigali in Rwanda and Bujumbura in Burundi and the regional commissioner Mr Albert Chalamila will lead the team.

The Kagera's Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (TCCIA), Executive Secretary, Mr Mali Rwechungura told the 'Daily News' in an interview that the visit aims to open the entrepreneurs' eyes to several opportunities available in the bloc.

"We are trying to strategize on how

Tanzanian [Kagera] business community can benefit, in an orderly manner, from the opportunities available in neighbouring EAC countries," Mr Rwechungura said.

Tanzania's Ambassador to Burundi, Dr Jilly Maleko, organised the trade exchange visit.

The TCCIA delegation looks forward to marketing the country's industrial and agricultural goods such as Dodoma wine, cement and corrugated iron sheets, plastics, rice, maize flour, beans, and sardines from Lake Victoria.

Additionally, Kagera has been given three shops at the Bujumbura City central market complex to market their products.

In 2020, Tanzania exported 69.7million US dollars to Burundi. The main products exported were phosphatic fertilisers, cement and rice. In the last 25 years, the exports of Tanzania to Burundi have increased at an annualized rate of 10.1per cent.

On other hand, in 2020, Burundi exported 8.55million US dollars to Tanzania. The main products exported were hard liquor, other fermented beverages and tropical fruits. During the last 25 years the exports of Burundi to Tanzania have increased at an annualized rate of 3.32per cent.

Companies such as Bakhresa Group, Azania Group, Interpetrol, Ndaki Contractors Company and CRDB Bank, among others have invested in Burundi.