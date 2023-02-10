Kenya: Govt Orders Crackdown On School Heads Charging Extra Levies

10 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Government has directed county education officials to ensure that no public school is charging unauthorized levies imposed by head teachers within their jurisdiction.

In a circular issued by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Regional, County, and Sub-County Directors of Education were directed to move with speed and probe schools imposing illegal charges on parents.

The PS says the Ministry has received complaints from angered parents and guardians and other stakeholders on unauthorized levies imposed by head teachers especially admission fees, purchase of desks, and lunch money in complete contravention of the government policies and directives.

PS Kipsang notified the education officials to also ensure that no levies are charged on the above.

The Government has allocated a capitation grant of Sh15,000 per child.

