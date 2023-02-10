Kenya: Ranguma Lands Key Post in Ruto Govt

Nairobi — Former Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma has landed a key role in President William Ruto's government after being appointed Chairperson of the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA).

His appointment was announced on Friday through a gazette notice by Cabinet Secretary for Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development Simon Chelugui.

Ranguma will serve for a period of 3 years.

He replaced George Murathe whose appointment was revoked.

The former Kisumu Governor was among Nyanza leaders who at the beginning of this year rushed to embrace President William Ruto and vowed to support his administration.

Others are Okoth Obado (Migori), Evans Kidero (Nairobi), and former Siaya governor aspirant Nicholas Gumbo.

Some current MPs such as David Ochieng (Ugenya) and Caroli Omondi (Suba South) are also working closely with the Kenya Kwanza administration.