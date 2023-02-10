Kenya: Havi Appointed Retirement Benefits Authority Chair After Losing Westlands Seat

Nairobi — Former President of the Law Society of Kenya Nelson Havi has been appointed to chair the Retirements Benefits Authority.

Havi's appointment was announced on Friday through a gazette notice by Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic planning Njuguna Ndung'u.

CS Ndung'u at the same time revoked the appointment of Abdirahin Abdi.

According to the notice, Havi will serve for a period of 3 years.

Havi unsuccessfully vied for the Westlands parliamentary seat in last year's general elections on a UDA ticket and was a strong supporter or Ruto.