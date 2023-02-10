Zimbabwe: Least Paid Baking Sector Worker to Earn U.S.$300 Monthly

9 February 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The least paid worker in the baking sector will now be earning US$300 per month with an option to index the payment against the prevailing official rate, the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) for the sector has revealed.

Representing employers during the negotiations was the National Bakers Association of Zimbabwe (NBAZ) while the employees were represented by the Baking Workers Union (BAWU) an affiliate of the United Food and Allied Workers Union of Zimbabwe (UFAWUZ) in their capacity as parties to the National Employment Council: Food and Allied Industries.

"NBAZ and BAWU met on the 27th of January 2023 and agreed to increase minimum and actual Basic wages for the period of 1st January 2023 to 30th June 2023.Parties agreed that the wages are indexed in US$ and are payable in ZWL$ at the prevailing Auction Rate prevailing on the 21st day of each month," the CBA reads in part.

Under the new arrangement, least paid workers in grade 1 received a salary increment from US$270 to US$300 with those in grade 2 earning US$308.

Workers grade four will be earning US$325,49 while grade 5 will be earning US$337,16.

Highest paid grades such as 8 and 9 will be earning US$379 and US$398 respectively.

The Transport Allowance for the period January 2023 to June 2023 has been pegged at US$35 payable in ZWL$ using RBZ Auction rate prevailing on the 21st day of each month payable to an employee who does not reside on the employer's premises or if such transport is not provided by the employer.

Housing Allowance shall be paid US$30 and payable to employees who are not provided accommodation by the employer.

Subsistence Allowance for food and accommodation allowance for the period shall be payable as follows: food allowance has been pegged US$12 per day and accommodation at US$20 per night.

Night Allowance has been pegged at US$1 payable in ZWL$ using the prevailing Auction Rate prevailing on the 21st day of each month for the period January 2023 to June 2023.

