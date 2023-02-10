Zimbabwe: 'Lukashenko's Visit a Ruse'

10 February 2023
263Chat (Harare)
By Lovejoy Mutongwiza

Opposition leader, Herbert Chamuka has poured cold water on the recent visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko to Zimbabwe saying it soils the country's image by being associated with 'bad boys'.

The two nations have faced Western sanctions - Zimbabwe for concerns over its human rights record and Belarus for its support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Pressure from some members of the international community has helped bring the two nations closer together.

Chamuka questioned the sincerity of Lukashenko's visit at a time he has been helping Russia's attack on Ukraine.

"He has so many issues in his country and he is causing so much pain for the people in Ukraine due to his allegiance with Russia. So, him coming to Zimbabwe paints a very bad picture, it associates us with troublemakers," the South African-based politician said.

Chamuka added: "He only came to ensure that President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in power in the 2023 elections.

Chamuka claimed that the Belarusian leader, who is touted as the last dictator in Europe, was sent by some powerful Asian countries to forge relations between Zimbabwe and the East.

