Seychelles' President to Attend World Government Summit in Dubai

10 February 2023
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

The President of Seychelles, Wavel Ramkalawan, will join other heads of state and government for the upcoming World Government Summit in Dubai, scheduled for February 13-15, State House said on Friday.

Ramkalawan will be accompanied by the Minister for Finance, National Planning and Trade, Naadir Hassan, and the Minister for Investment, Entrepreneurship and Industry, Devika Vidot.

The head of state will also deliver a keynote address during the plenary session of the summit and join three other African presidents in a round table discussion on economic issues.

The summit will be held under the banner theme "Shaping Future Governments."

According to the Emirates News Agency, the event will encompass six main themes: accelerating development and governance, the future of societies and healthcare, exploring frontiers, governing economic resilience and connectivity, global city design and sustainability, and prioritising learning and work.

Around 10,000 delegates from 150 countries will participate in the summit. The participants will include presidents, ministers, government officials, heads of international organisations and companies, thought leaders, global experts, and prominent business leaders from the private sector.

