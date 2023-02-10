Kenya: ODM Moves to Deregister Renegade MPs Who Visited State House

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has decided to flex its muscles on the party's renegade Members of Parliament.

The Raila Odinga-led party has moved in to expel and deregister the legislators who met President William Ruto in Statehouse this week.

In a letter addressed to the nine legislators, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna mentioned the disciplinary process has commenced in line with the party's constitution.

"Internal mechanisms have been initiated with a view of processing it for action by the relevant Party organs in accordance with the Party Constitution and any other relevant law," Odinga said.

Those listed are Senator Tom Ojienda, MPs Gideon Ochanda, Caroli Omondi, Elisha Odhiambo, Paul Abuor, Mark Nyamita and Phelix Odiwuor.

As per the party constitution, a member may be deemed to have resigned from a political party if that person promotes the ideology, interests or policies of another political party.

The members have been faulted for associating themselves with President William Ruto and therefore they are deemed to have resigned from ODM.

Yesterday,Odinga told Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Members of Parliament who have warmed up to President Ruto's Kenya Kwanza Administration to resign.

According to Odinga, the meeting where the opposition lawmakers from Jubilee and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) President Ruto in Statehouse was not sanctioned by Azimio.

"The people had not gone to ask the people who elected them whether they want to go to Kenya Kwanza," he said.

"These members who have defected from Azimio need to resign from the positions and go," Odinga added during Azimio's PG meeting.

The ODM leader scoffed at the explanation by the MPs who met President Ruto in search of unity and development for the constituents.