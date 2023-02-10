Uganda Cares Rallies for More Condom Use As 53,000 New HIV/Aids Cases Are Registered

10 February 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Victor Tayebwa

With World Condom day on the doorstep and Valentine's Day on the 14th of February, love is in the air. Sex talk is a taboo in most communities, but the talk is necessary.

This is why the Aids HealthCare Foundation (AHF) has renewed calls to stock condoms in health facilities in order to curb the rising cases of HIV/AIDS among Ugandans.

On the 13th February, Uganda will join the rest of the world to commemorate the international Condoms Day under the theme Yours, Mine and Ours.

According to the country Program Director Aids Healthcare Foundation-Uganda Cares Henry Magala, 53,000 new infections of HIV/AIDS were registered in the year 2021-2022.

He put it down to, "Many of these were youth as a result of not embracing the use of condoms"

Magala also highlighted the need for female condoms. to reduce the scarcity of condoms and its unavailability in the country

He said, "We are bringing more condoms in the country, mainly female because male condoms are in plenty and we shall change the colour to orange from pink."

The Condom programming Coordinating Officer at the Ministry of Health Vastha Kibirge says more advocacy and training needs to be done among the youth.

"These children don't know how to use them, some get issues after the condom has got stuck in the uterus so, much training needs to be down to fight those challenges", Kibirige said

Additional reporting by Siem van Eck

