Kenya: 1,431 Farmers Have Received Subsidized Fertilizers, Govt Says

Nairobi — The government says only 1,431 farmers out of the 4.3 million registered have received the subsidized fertilizers.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, 14,300,000 Kilograms of the commodity has been distributed ahead of the start of the planting season.

Principal Secretary State department for Crops Development Kello Harsama, pointed out that the registered farmers vouchers have been revised from 7 days to 30 days in a bid to ensure that each farmer gets fertilizers.

"A farmer will be able to secure his fertilizer within a period of thirty days. This is going to be a big relief to farmers whose messages were erased, because of the seven days lifespan," he said

In addition, he informed that after the distribution of the planting fertilizers, the distribution of the top dressing fertilizers begins within a period of thirty days.

The government committed to subsidize a total of 500 Million Kilograms of different types of fertilizers for the 2023 long rains. This will ensure that the targeted farmers beneficiaries access fertilizers at subsidized prices leading to maximum productivity and eventually resulting in reduced food prices.

The ministry has appealed to all the farmers to register themselves so that they can benefit from this initiative.

The digital registration is ongoing at the Assistant Chief's Offices countrywide.

According to the Ministry, digitization is a key plank of the government's agenda and is not only important for efficiency but also enhances traceability, accountability and transparency in fertilizer distribution.

Registered farmers can access fertiliser at the Kenya National Trading Corporation(KNTC) or at the National Cereals and Produce Board(NCPB).