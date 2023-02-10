Kenya: President Ruto Commits to Timely Disbursement of Funds to Counties

Nairobi — President William Ruto has committed to the timely disbursement of funds to county governments.

Speaking during a meeting with Governors in Naivasha, the head of state indicated that this will hasten devolution and smoothen service delivery.

The President noted that the devolved units of administration are at the centre of Kenya's development.

He pledged to work closely with counties and "scale up our partnership", particularly in agriculture, security, health and housing.

"There is evident transformation that has come about through devolution and as such, we must support counties," he said.

He was addressing the 9th National and County Coordinating Summit that is taking place in Naivasha, Nakuru County.