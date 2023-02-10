Angola: Lucapa Solar Park Starts Producing Power in 2024

Lucapa — The photovoltaic plant, which has been installed in Lucapa Municipality of the north-eastern Lunda Norte Province, since 2021, will start producing power in the first quarter of 2024.

The solar power plant is 61% complete, whereby in relation to mechanical assembly, with installation of the solar panels and support structures that include civil engineering, it is over 90% complete.

So far, out of the 12,090 solar panels, approximately 11.000 have already been installed, with the electrical connections, equipment testing, as well as construction of the control room and support buildings, still to be made.

The photovoltaic plant is being installed in an area of three hectares and is valued at over 19,706 euros, 80% of which is financed by Sweden and 20% by South Africa.

According to the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, who was speaking to the press at the end of its monitoring visit to the project, it includes the construction of a distribution network for 1,500 home connections in order to benefit around 49,000 inhabitants.

The official reiterated that the construction of the photovoltaic plant in some regions of the country aims to reduce fuel consumption and to produce clean energy.

"Lucapa has significant economic activity and what we want is to bring in clean and cheap energy", stressed the minister.

Currently, over 20,000 customers benefit from electric power from the public network in Chitato Municipality, through a 30 megawatt thermal power plant, while the nine municipalities, including Lucapa, are supplied by generators.

Angola is pioneering the installation of renewable energy, with seven projects in the provinces of Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul, Moxico, Benguela, Bié and Huambo.

The authorities expect that solar energy will benefit around 1.2 million families across the country, with a view to promoting access to clean and cheap electricity.