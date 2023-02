The former information director of Angola Press News Agency (ANGOP), Siona Casimiro, died Thursday in France, victim of illness.

Family sources confirmed Friday to the press the death of the veteran Angolan journalist, who had also worked as director of the newspaper "O Apostolado", belonging to the Catholic Church, and as correspondent for the French Press Agency.

He was also working for Ecclesia radio station, where he used to publish weekly chronicles called "Journalistic Vision".