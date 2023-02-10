Southern Africa: Angola Takes On Chair of SADC Defence Lawyers Working Group

Ramiros — As from this Thursday Angola will chair the Working Group of Defence Lawyers of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for a one-year term.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the SADC Defence Lawyers Working Group, held in the municipality of Belas, which discussed legal issues such as the Standby Force Agreement (SOFA), the SADC mission in the Republic of Mozambique (SAMIM), the issue of the VIP escort, the problem of the right to compensation for death and property damage arising from the performance of military missions, and the development of the SADC regional comprehensive defence doctrine.

Lasting four days, the event was attended by the generals and distinguished officers of the member countries' delegations.

It is recalled that the chairmanship of the SADC Defence Lawyers Working Group in 2022, was in charge of Zimbabwe.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is a sub-regional integration organisation, made up of 16 member states, namely Angola, DRC, Eswatine, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Lesotho, South Africa, Comoros, Mauritius, Madagascar, Seychelles, Tanzania, Malawi, Botswana, which hosts the headquarters and Mozambique, which currently holds the rotating chairmanship.