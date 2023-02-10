Morocco: Secretary General of the National Union of Sahrawi Women Receives a Delegation From Mexico

10 February 2023
Sahara Press Service (El Aaiun)

Boujdour (Refugee Camp) — The Secretary General of the National Union of Sahrawi Women, Ms. Shaba Seini, received a solidarity delegation from the State of Mexico, at the Union's headquarters in the Wilay of Boujdou, Sahrawi Refugee Camp.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of the members of the executive office of the Union, was an opportunity during which the Secretary-General briefed her guests about the struggle of the Sahrawi people and the struggles of the Sahrawi women since the outbreak of the liberation movement until today, presenting, by the way, a comprehensive idea about the National Union of Sahrawi Women.

The visit of the Mexican delegation comes within the framework of its solidarity with the struggle of the Sahrawi people for freedom and independence.

SPS 110/T

Read the original article on SPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Sahara Press Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.