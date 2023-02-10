Morocco: Secretary General of the National Union of Sahrawi Women Receives a Delegation From Mexico

Boujdour (Refugee Camp) — The Secretary General of the National Union of Sahrawi Women, Ms. Shaba Seini, received a solidarity delegation from the State of Mexico, at the Union's headquarters in the Wilay of Boujdou, Sahrawi Refugee Camp.

The meeting, which took place in the presence of the members of the executive office of the Union, was an opportunity during which the Secretary-General briefed her guests about the struggle of the Sahrawi people and the struggles of the Sahrawi women since the outbreak of the liberation movement until today, presenting, by the way, a comprehensive idea about the National Union of Sahrawi Women.

The visit of the Mexican delegation comes within the framework of its solidarity with the struggle of the Sahrawi people for freedom and independence.

SPS 110/T