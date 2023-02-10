Morocco: Deputy PM of Spain Yolanda Díaz Affirms Her Support for the UN and Human Rights of the Sahrawi People

Madrid (Spain) — In light of the general trend towards the date of the general elections in Spain, as a deadline of December 10, 2023, the Sahrawi issue appears to be one of the main topics within the political debate and a shoe stone for the coalition government between the Spanish Socialist Workers Party and Leonidas Podemos.

It seems clear that the illegal position of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who clearly defends the Moroccan expansionist thesis on Western Sahara, is unwanted by the partners in the government, as well as by the various Spanish political forces represented in the House of Representatives.

Yolanda Díaz, the deputy prime minister of Spain reaffirmed, in the Spanish Parliament that her position and that of her party regarding Western Sahara is to adhere to the framework of the United Nations and guarantee the human rights of the Saharawi people.

This position came in a reply to a question by the Vox party deputy Inés Cañizares, concerning the absence of Yolanda Díaz, from the controversial meeting in Morocco on February 2, when the King of Morocco refused to receive the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The Deputy Prime Minister added "It seems to me that with regard to Western Sahara and Morocco, my position is well known, and we aspire to search for a just way out within the framework of the United Nations in a way that guarantees respect for human rights. I believe that this is what thousands of Spanish families aspire to, who embraced thousands of Sahrawi children during the summer holidays".

It's worth mentioning that Yolanda Díaz, didn't participate in the meeting held on February 2, 2023, with Morocco government, as a protest against the position of the Spanish Prime Minister on the conflict in Western Sahara.

