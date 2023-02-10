Western Sahara: President of the Republic Receives Algerian Academic, Media and Cultural Personalities

Shahid Al-Hafed — The President of the Republic, Secretary-General of the Polisario Front, Mr. Brahim Ghali, received yesterday, Algerian academic, media and cultural personalities, at the Presidency of the Republic.

The President of the Republic welcomed, in his speech, the Algerian personalities, praising their role and continuous support and defense of the Sahrawi cause in international forums.

President Brahim Ghali briefed the Algerian figures on the latest developments of the Sahrawi issue on various fronts, especially at this stage, which is characterized by the resumption of the armed struggle against Morocco since November 13, 2020, stressing that the Sahrawi people will continue their liberation struggle until the completion of National sovereignty over the entire territory of the Sahrawi Republic.

The President of the Republic praised Algeria's steadfast stance towards the Sahrawi issue, as well as the position Algeria occupies regionally and internationally, under the leadership of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The head of the Algerian National Organization for the Preservation of Memory and Delivering Martyrs' Message, explained in a statement to the media that the aim of the visit is to congratulate President Brahim Ghali on the occasion of his re-election as Secretary-General of the Polisario Front and President of the Sahrawi Republic at the Front's 16th Congress.

He added that it also comes to convey the message of the martyrs, and to express full support of the Sahrawi cause, which is derived from Algeria's firm position towards just causes, foremost of which is the Sahrawi people.

At the end, the Algerian delegation honored the President of the Republic Mr. Brahim Ghali, in appreciation of his efforts in defending the just cause of his people.

