South Africa: Bafana Legend Moeti to Be Laid to Rest This Weekend

10 February 2023
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Moeti passed away in the early hours of Monday morning (6 February 2023) and family spokesperson Victor Rakhale said his funeral service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday (11 February 2023).

"Earlier this week, we informed you of the passing of John "Dungi" Moeti. The family has since finalised the plans for his funeral which will take place this coming Saturday (11th February 2023) at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg," Rakhale said.

"The proceedings will start with a memorial service, from 9am, and will last for two hours until 11am. Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to the cemetery where John will be laid to rest. The family have requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open only to close family members.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John's family, this includes the government of Gauteng, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general. The Moeti family will forever be grateful for the support."

Read the original article on SAFA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.