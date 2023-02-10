South Africa: Bafana Legend Moeti to Be Laid to Rest This Weekend

Moeti passed away in the early hours of Monday morning (6 February 2023) and family spokesperson Victor Rakhale said his funeral service will be held at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg on Saturday (11 February 2023).

"Earlier this week, we informed you of the passing of John "Dungi" Moeti. The family has since finalised the plans for his funeral which will take place this coming Saturday (11th February 2023) at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg," Rakhale said.

"The proceedings will start with a memorial service, from 9am, and will last for two hours until 11am. Following the memorial service, the family will proceed to the cemetery where John will be laid to rest. The family have requested that the burial be a private ceremony, open only to close family members.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their condolences and those who have given support in various forms to John's family, this includes the government of Gauteng, friends of the family and the sporting fraternity in general. The Moeti family will forever be grateful for the support."