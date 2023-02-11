Kenya: Two Kenya Airways Employees Detained in India for Illegal Possession of Precious Metals

Nairobi — The Mumbai Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) has detained two Kenya Airways (KQ) employees for lack of proper documentation relating to precious metals found in their possession.

In a statement, the airline indicated that the matter is under investigation noting that the National Carrier is cooperating with the investigating agencies.

"KQ has zero tolerance towards any action of its employees that contravenes local or international laws prevalent in the countries of its operations," KQ said.

This is not the first time that a KQ employee has been caught in a similar saga.

In 2018, a KQ staff was apprehended in Mumbai with 23 kilograms of smuggled gold estimated to be worth Sh100 million.

Police intercepted him as he attempted to check in at a five-star hotel near the airport.