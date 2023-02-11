Egypt: 31 Antique Coins Seized By Hurghada Int'l Airpot Customs Officials

Hurghada International Airport Customs officials have seized 31 antique coins in the possession of a departing traveler before boarding a plane for Zurich.

Acting upon a tip-off to the criminal investigation administration, customs officials at the departure hall of Hurghada International Airport inspected the luggage of the passenger and found 31 antique coins dating back to the Roman, Greek and Byzantine eras.

Director General of Hurghada Customs Authority ordered taking all legal measures and the passenger was referred to Public Prosecution of the Red Sea Customs Central Administration.

Meanwhile, Head of the Egyptian Customs Authority Shahat Ghatori called for tightening monitoring of all customs outlets, airports to halt any smuggling attempts.

MENA