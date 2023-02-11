Kenyatta Joins Briefing On Ethiopia Peace Process

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday joined other African Union (AU) High Level - Panel members led by Former President of the Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, in a briefing session on the AU-led Ethiopia peace process.

The virtually convened meeting updated the panel on the occupancy of the Ethiopian Forces as part of the terms of the November 2 Pretoria peace agreement, which called for a systematic and coordinated disarmament of the Tigray forces and restoration of the federal authority in the region.

The Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commissioner, H.E. Bankole Adeoye, informed the panel that the Ethiopia National Defense forces have peacefully occupied Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.

Gradual restoration of essential services, among them air transportation and telecommunication, has been witnessed even as humanitarian aid interventions continue for the internally displaced people (IDPs).

It was, however, noted that schools remain closed and the cost of living is still high in the region.

The panel members appreciated the milestones achieved following their last visit in Tigray, where they launched the joint African Union Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU-MVCM) in Mekelle.

They also commended the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for their commitment to the AU-led peace process toward restoring long-lasting peace in the region that has been in fighting for the last two years.