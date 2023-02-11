Kenyatta Joins Briefing On Ethiopia Peace Process

10 February 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday joined other African Union (AU) High Level - Panel members led by Former President of the Republic of Nigeria, H.E. Olusegun Obasanjo, in a briefing session on the AU-led Ethiopia peace process.

The virtually convened meeting updated the panel on the occupancy of the Ethiopian Forces as part of the terms of the November 2 Pretoria peace agreement, which called for a systematic and coordinated disarmament of the Tigray forces and restoration of the federal authority in the region.

The Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the African Union Commissioner, H.E. Bankole Adeoye, informed the panel that the Ethiopia National Defense forces have peacefully occupied Mekelle, the capital of the Tigray region.

Gradual restoration of essential services, among them air transportation and telecommunication, has been witnessed even as humanitarian aid interventions continue for the internally displaced people (IDPs).

It was, however, noted that schools remain closed and the cost of living is still high in the region.

The panel members appreciated the milestones achieved following their last visit in Tigray, where they launched the joint African Union Monitoring, Verification, and Compliance Mission (AU-MVCM) in Mekelle.

They also commended the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) for their commitment to the AU-led peace process toward restoring long-lasting peace in the region that has been in fighting for the last two years.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.