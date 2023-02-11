South Africa: Stop Them! Why I Am Occupying a Shell Oil Platform Overseas

analysis

Nonhle Mbuthuma is from Sigidi village on the Wild Coast. She is one of the Greenpeace International activists taking action against Shell as it heads for a major oil and gas field in the North Sea.

People power stopped Shell in South Africa. This time, we must stop companies like Shell from exploring for oil and gas elsewhere. Once and for all, says a South African activist.

I am an activist born and raised in Xolobeni, in the Eastern Cape. This week, I was on a boat in the English Channel, supporting people who are occupying one of Shell's oil and gas platforms. It's on its way to the North Sea, so Shell can pump out up to 45,000 barrels of oil a day, for more than 20 years.

We are demanding that fossil fuel companies like Shell stop drilling, shift to renewable energy and start paying for the damage they've done.

Two more climbers from Germany and France have joined the four activists occupying Shell's 34,000-ton oil platform. I boarded the vessel Merida, along with climate advocates from Africa, the Middle East and Europe, to challenge Shell even further.

The oil giant has hit Greenpeace International with an injunction,...