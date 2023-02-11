Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Damage 30 Households in Matabeleland Region

Heavy rains and strong winds have damaged 30 houses in Matabeleland North and South provinces and authorities are on the ground mobilising tents for temporary shelter and food to ensure the safety of the affected families.

Seven households in Gwanda were left homeless, seven families in Bubi were affected and 16 houses in Kamativi were damaged.

More damage was recorded in several parts of the country, including Gokwe, as downpours persist.

The country continues to receive normal to above-normal rainfall in all the 10 provinces as forecast by the Meteorological Services Department.

The latest forecasts are heavy rains and severe weather conditions in eastern and southern parts of the country. Some parts of the country were expected to receive more than 60mm of rainfall over the few days.

Potential damage could include flooding of roads and settlements, roof damage, loose debris, fallen trees and damage to crops, homes and key infrastructure.

The conditions are expected to continue till tomorrow (Sunday).

The Department of Civil Protection and other disaster preparedness agencies went on high alert as heavy rains fell on Thursday. Department of Civil Protection (DCP) director Mr Nathan Nkomo said they are mobilising tents and grains for the affected families.

He noted that most of the damaged buildings were not up to standard, which increased the risks.

His department needed more resources to ensure that they attend to more disasters which are likely to occur this season.

"We want to ensure that the affected families have access to food and shelter. We have approached the Grain Marketing board (GMB) so that these families can access grains. We need more money to support these families," Mr Nkomo said.

The good rains this season have seen rivers rise and this has hit those living on wetlands or too close to a river. While most substantial buildings cope easily with the rain and winds, roof panels have been blown off and buildings with weaknesses can be damaged.

Crops and livestock were also reported to be affected by the heavy rains in some parts of the country, but most farmers are happy with the rain.

The damage is largely due to modest flooding, lightning and high winds, and those affect buildings and trees far more than fields.