Kenya: Jailbird Who Escaped Prison 9 Years Ago to Serve 7 More Years

Nairobi Kenya — A fugitive who has been on the run for 9 years after escaping from prison in Mombasa has been arrested and will now serve a fresh 7-year jail term.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Safari Shariff Pombe was convicted for shop breaking and committing felony by then Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Richard Ondenyo.

Shariff escaped when the court had scheduled a date for his mitigation and sentencing.

"A fugitive in Mombasa who escaped justice 9 years ago will now face a fresh 7-year jail term handed down to him in 2014," ODPP stated.

"Safari Shariff Pombe, had escaped shortly after being convicted for shop breaking and committing a felony."

Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora directed the accused to serve the 7-year jail term as earlier directed.

"Pombe had been convicted by the then Mombasa SRM Hon. Richard Ondenyo. Sitting Senior Resident Magistrate Rita Orora ordered that the accused immediately start serving the 7-year jail term which he would have finished in 2021," ODPP added.