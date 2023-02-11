Kenya: Uhuru Steers Off Politics At Magoha Burial

Nairobi Kenya — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta steered off politics at the burial of former Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoalate who was buried on Saturday in Siaya.

Kenyatta lauded the former Cabinet Secretary for restoring sanity to the national examinations in the country at a time when cases of exam cheating were rampant.

"I had an opportunity to work with professor Magoha, especially at times when we were going through very difficult times in the education sector. Many of you may recall the numerous cases of exam cheating that you use to take place," he said.

Kenyatta said that when he named him the Cabinet secretary for education a significant accomplishment for Kenya was made under his leadership.

He said Kenya became the first country among the Sub- Saharan countries in Africa to achieve a transition rate from primary to secondary education to 100 percent.

"Making sure there is no child that was left behind without an opportunity for education. Making sure no child ended their education in standard eight because of lack of fees or facilities. That was his commitment to the children of this country," Kenyatta said.

He urged the leaders to take Magoha's lead and prioritize serving Kenyans over politics.

President William Ruto skipped the burial of the late former Education Cabinet Secretary as he was in Naivasha for the Ordinary Session of the National and County Government's Coordinating Summit ahead of a church service in Nakuru on Sunday.

Ruto's message of condolence was read by Information Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo.

Magoha's death comes at a time when the current government scaled down security officers attached to the former head of state and other cabinet secretaries that served under his regime.

The Kenya Kwanza regime has also been targeting the former head of state over what they termed as his failure to remit taxes to the government.

The Azimio coalition led by party leader Raila Odinga has also been on a coalition with the current administration course over failure to address the high increased cost of living.

Odinga has maintained he does not recognize president Ruto as the legitimate president.