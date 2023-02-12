Somalia: Mogadishu Hit By an Explosion Amidst Tight Security

11 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A police officer said an explosion rocked Mogadishu on Saturday evening as government beefs up security.

The official who didn't want to be published said the blast happened in the vicinity of Hodon District, mainly in the busy Haji Basto after the Isha prayers.

"As we speak now, I can confirm an explosion happened in Hodon District. Initial information indicates it was caused by an IED," he added.

It is an IED blast, according to thepolicesource. No one was killed or wounded, per our information.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but police blamed on Al-Shabaab which often carries out such bombings in Mogadishu and elsewhere in Somalia.

Somalia is currently at war with Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda ally in the East which holds swathes of territory in South and Central regions.

More details to come shortly. 


