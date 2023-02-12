Malawi: Rights Activists Date Chief Justice Over Delayed Corruption Cases Court Hearing

12 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Charles Kufa

Some civil rights activists say they want to meet the Chief Justice over delays in the prosecution of corruption cases and court hearing.

The rights activists told a press conference on Friday in Lilongwe that they are not amused with the slow pace of prosecution of corruption cases.

They said they will have such engagements with various governance and legal institutions.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has made numerous high profile arrests in the past two years, but there is slow pace in the trial process.

A member of the group Moses Mkandawire said civil rights activists want to promote conversations on judicial accountability in the country.

Mkandawire, who is from the Church and Society Program of the CCAP Livingstonia Synod, has also hinted on the possibility of meeting President Lazarus Chakwera.

