South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay Could Run Dry By July

11 February 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality warned residents on Thursday that water cuts could be on the way.

The area has an ongoing drought problem, which has worsened the city's water resource output. The municipality predicts that the city could run out of water by July this year.

NMB Mayor Retief Odendaal said the metro would then be forced to implement water shedding.

"With no significant rainfall, we might need to go on forced emergency supply for basic water. This entails cutting back residential reticulation supply and the use of collection points and Jojo tanks. This is the stark reality we are faced with," he said.

Scrolla.Africa spoke to saddened JMB residents, who said this was disappointing considering they're already facing electricity load shedding.

NMB resident Ricardo Daniels said: "We're trying to deal with load shedding and now they want to introduce water shedding? This is no way to live."

Another frustrated resident, Nomthandazo Mosi, said: "We were told to wash our hands during Covid. How are we supposed to do that now? Is the pandemic even over? It's pandemic after pandemic (referring to water and power cuts)."

A clarification of the way the water shedding plan would work comes from the Acting Executive Director of Infrastructure and Engineering, Joseph Tsatsire.

"What we are now considering is to implement what we call an emergency continuity plan, whereby we're going to cut off some of the residential consumers and actually force them to pick up water from what we call collection points or water tankers," he said.

"Obviously this is not a conventional way of providing water to our residents, but we're at a point where we only have got 230 megalitre (ML) per day from the reliable source which is Gariep [dam].

"And as we are currently consuming 286 ML per day, there is a deficit, and we cannot manage that without cutting off some of the residents from our reticulation grid."

Last week the NMB council approved R120 million to accelerate the metro's drought mitigation plans, which will include building boreholes in strategic areas in the city.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.