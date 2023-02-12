Zimbabwe: Hollywood-Based Zim Actor Tongayi Chirisa Lines Up Movie Project in Victoria Falls

Renowned Zimbabwean actor Tongayi Chirisa recently spent some time in the popular resort town of Victoria Falls, which he said would be the setting of his first big movie project in the country since his big break in the U.S.

The Hollywood-based actor and the star of multiple American film productions landed in Victoria Falls on February 2 and checked in at Mbano Manor Hotel, the luxury boutique hotel in Victoria Falls before visiting various spots in the city.

During his six-day visit, Chirisa, who rose to fame after featuring in Zimbabwe's first soap opera Studio 263, was accompanied by renowned filmmaker Joe Njagu, who produced the multi-award-winning film Cook Off - the first Zimbabwean film to be acquired by Netflix.

The pair are reportedly working together in the production of the upcoming Victoria Falls film which is based on the life story of Victoria Falls boxing promoter and founder of Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Tobius Mupfuti.

Thus, the visit was a preproduction assignment to scout for venues and potential cast and crew in the resort town, which is home to the Victoria Falls, one of the wonders of the world.

"I am here with scriptwriter and director Jessy Rollins and Joe Njagu, who is a film creator from Harare, and we are here on a special assignment trying to see what we can do in terms of bringing an exciting story based on an incredible individual here by the name of Tobias who owns the boxing academy," Chirisa said in an interview with The Chronicle in Victoria Falls.

"We are trying to tell his story that will probably bring hope and joy to the world around and hopefully bring the film world to Victoria Falls," said the Harare-bred actor.

Chirisa said Victoria Falls' beauty will be captured in the film thereby marketing the resort town as a world-class tourist destination to a global audience.

The Hollywood star currently portrays Ciprien Grieve in the AMC gothic horror drama, Mayfair Witches. He also recently starred in The Anthrax Attacks, Next Exit & Women of the Movement (2022).

His earlier productions include Man Friday on NBC's Crusoe television series, Father Nicholas on The Jim Gaffiigan Show, and Hekule on Leon Schuster's Mr. Bones 2: Back from the Past movie.

Meanwhile, Mbano Manor Hotel founder and director Dr Mati Nyazema said they were delighted to host Chirisa during his visit to the resort town.

"It is always a pleasure to welcome our fellow Zimbabweans from the diaspora. Tongayi has found success in the USA and is scaling greater heights in Hollywood. Yet still returning to his homeland for his timeout," he said in a statement on the hotel's official website.