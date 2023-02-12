South Africa: CCTV Footage of AKA's Shooting Sparks Online Investigations

CCTV footage of what is believed to be the moments when popular rapper AKA was gunned down has spiked unofficial investigations across social media platforms.

Kiernan "AKA" Forbes was killed alongside his former manager and long-time friend and author Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane.

The footage shows AKA embracing a person who appears to be a friend. He shakes hands with the person before glancing over his shoulder down the street. Then he turns to his group before a man wearing a white sweater and hat sprints up to him, firing a gun several times.

People on social media continue to share their views and analysis of the footage.

#CCTV. Notice a white car dropping a guy after shooting he went to the same car. It look like there was an informer inside who told the hitman that AKA is now coming out. pic.twitter.com/4Y1wz2y8fl-- Raisibe (@Patricia_Bantom) February 11, 2023

Some have captured close-up images of the alleged killers from the video footage, while others analyse the shooter's movements before and after the shooting.

Ordinary people, celebrities, businesses and political parties have called for justice to prevail in the murder case - especially with the video footage now available to those officially investigating the case.

Anele Tembe's family send condolences

The family of AKA's late fiancée Anele "Nelli" Tembe has sent a message of condolences to the bereaved family. Tembe died in April 2021 after falling from the 10th floor of The Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town.

In a statement, her father Moses Tembe said: "It is with the deepest shock that we've learned of the passing of Kiernan. As a parent, I feel deep pain for Forbes' parents Tony and Lynn, his daughter Kairo and the extended family.

"Kiernan was an extraordinarily talented musician. His music contributed meaningfully to South Africa's rich musical tapestry. We extend our condolences to his extended family and his fans. I and my family appeal to the public to show compassion and give the family space, time, and respect on all platforms."

Friends and family members have been visiting AKA's house in Bryanston, Johannesburg to pay tribute. Amongst those spotted was his friend Leslie "Da L.E.S" Mampe, Kalawa Jazmee record label owner Oscar "Oskido" Mdlongwa and AKA's ex-girlfriend and mother to his daughter Kairo, DJ Zinhle Jiyane. Via social media Da L.E.S and Oskido have shared their tributes to the late "Fela In Versace" hitmaker, while DJ Zinhle has remained mum on her timeline.