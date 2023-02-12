Somalia: Somali Army Kills 9 Al-Shabaab Militants in Fresh Operation

12 February 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

At least 9 Al-Shabaab members were killed on Sunday during an operation by Somali troops in the Middle Shabelle region, a senior army commander said.

Mohamed Ahmed Taredishe, who is an SNA officer leading the operation said they inflicted heavy losses upon Al-Shabaab fighters who fled their bases after being overpowered.

The SNA forces seized control of El-Ba'ad which straddles the border between Galgadud and the Middle Shabelle region, where most of the clashes were taking place since 2022.

The government and allied clan militias have forced the militants from swathes of territory in central Somalia since launching a major offensive last August.

The group has responded to the military pressure with a series of high-profile attacks in the capital Mogadishu and other cities, including car bombs this month that killed at least 35 people.

The government forces backed by local clan militia in Galmudug State took the port town of Harardhere and the nearby town of Galcad without facing much resistance from Al-Shabaab.

Harardhere was one of their most significant victories since launching an offensive against the group last year.

The security experts said the government of Somalia led by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud should replicate its cooperation with clan-based militias across the country.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.