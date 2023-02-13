South Africa: Four Killed in Gqeberha Mass Shooting

Another mass shooting has rocked Gqeberha's Kwazakhele township, exactly two weeks after eight people were killed at a birthday party. The attack this time left four people dead.

Gqeberha police are now appealing to the Kwazakhele and New Brighton communities to join hands with authorities to stamp out senseless shootings after the latest incident in Kwazakhele on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that at about 12.45 am a patrolling police vehicle was stopped by a woman who said that she and others were shot at by unknown men.

"It is alleged that approximately 11 people, six females and five males, were drinking and enjoying themselves at the house when three unknown men entered and started shooting," Naidu said.

Three women, aged between 20 and 25, and the 28-year-old male homeowner were fatally wounded while three people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The remaining four, two men and two women, escaped unharmed.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage and the next of kin of the dead are still being traced and verified.

"The Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Gqeberha is investigating a case of four counts of murder and seven counts of attempted murder," Naidu said.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the suspects is asked to contact Colonel Willie Mayi on 082-697-5914 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or the nearest police station.