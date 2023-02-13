Malawi: Law Professor Tells Spc to Withdraw Chizuma Interdiction Letter

12 February 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

A South Africa based law professor has told Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet to withdraw the letter of interdiction she issued to Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) director Martha Chizuma if the case is to be closed completely.

Writing on his face book page, Professor Danwood Chirwa said withdrawing the letter of the interdiction should have been the first thing before the discontinuance of the appeal cases in the courts.

"The Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet Colleen Zamba has not retracted her unlawful letter suspending the Director.

"At least I haven't seen any media reports to this effect. Either she's still sleeping or consulting her prophets in Nigeria," he says.

He said criminal proceedings are not civil proceedings, saying the DPP has authority over the former not the latter.

He said as long as Zamba's letter remains not retracted, the appeal lodged by the attorney general Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda still stands.

" In fact, the ACB lawyers would be foolish not to show up on Monday at the Supreme Court.

"Those pro bono folks will surely be marauding the place. They have thrown us a seductive red herring," he says.

On the DPP's claims of discontinuance of the case, Professor Chirwa said people must wait for the withdrawal papers.

About the purported refutation of media claims that the President ordered the withdrawal of charges, Chirwa said everyone knows that the ministry of justice doesn't exist.

He said It is now an extension of the State House, being ruled by Zamba who's a proxy of the President.

"The ministry exists primarily to defend corruption and looting by the State House and MCP government.

"And so please stop the nonsense that the President respects the independence of the DPP and the AG.

"If he did, Kayuni would still be around claiming allowances for trips he didn't take," he says.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has hailed the Director of Public Prosecutions Masauko Chamkakala for discontinuing the case involving Anti Corruption Bureau Director General Martha Chizuma.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence described the DPP's decision as the type of leadership that Malawians are looking for.

Trapence said through that decision, democracy has won and urged leaders and public officers to be professional in their work.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

