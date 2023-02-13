Malawi: Inquiry Clears Teveta Manager Over Workplace Harassment Allegations

An independent investigation team has cleared Technical, Entrepreneurial and Vocational Education and Training Authority (Teveta) manager over workplace harassment allegations.

This follows a suicide of one of staff members who claimed she experienced workplace harassment.

But an independent investigation team instituted by Teveta has cleared Regional Manager for the South, Conceptor Kachoka of the allegations and she is now back to work.

According to an internal memorandum dated February 6, 2023 signed by Teveta Executive Director Elwin Sichiola, Kachoka has been recalled from her administrative leave with effect from February 6, 2023.

Sichiola says in the communication that the independent investigation team, which had representation from the office of the Comptroller of Statutory Corporation, Ministry of Labour, Malawi Congress of Trade Unions and Legal Counsel from M&M Global, cleared Kachoka.

Kachoka was accused of workplace harassment at the regional service centre in the South.