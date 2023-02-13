Rwanda: Murray Agrees to Coach Reg At the Bal

National Basketball league champions REG have signed American Dean Murray as their head coach during the upcoming 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Murray's appointment follows the resignation of Henry Mwinuka in January.

The American is not new to Rwandan basketball. He enjoyed a good season with Patriots where he guided the club to their third consecutive league title in October 2020 and qualified them to the first Basketball Africa League (BAL) season.

He, however, left the club in March 2021, just two months before the tournament tipoff.

The tactician, who previously coached the Saitama Broncos in the Japanese Basketball Japan League, was pictured on Sunday alongside point guard Adonis Filer watching REG playing Espoir at Lycee de Kigali gymnasium.

The latter also rejoined the REG-sponsored team in an agreement that allows him to represent the REG-powered side in the much-anticipated BAL 2023 season.

The BAL 2023 tournament begins in Dakar, Senegal, from March 11-21.

Meanwhile, REG remain unbeaten in the league so far after Center Pitchou Manga scored 17 points to inspire the title hopefuls to a dominant 76-70 victory over Espoir in the Rwanda basketball league.

Patriots stay top of the league with 17 points while REG are in second place with 16 points with a game in hand. Despite defeat against Patriots on Saturday, APR sit third with 13 points.