Kenya: Ruto Tells Uhuru, Raila to Stop Running Political Cults

Nairobi Kenya — President William Ruto has told off Azimio la Umoja coalition to stop what he describes as "personality cult politics" and allow MPs work with whoever they want.

He was responding to threats from his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga who have vowed to expel MPs who have pledged support to Ruto's government.

"I want to tell every leader from every community and every party and every corner of Kenya that I am looking forward to working with you so that we can develop Kenya," he said, "Kenya has been held hostage to ethnic politics, to personality cult politics for far too long and we need to unchain ourselves from that kind of politics so that we can unleash the potential of our citizens and our country and move Kenya to the next level."

Ruto has lately intensified meetings at State House as he woes Jubilee and ODM MPs to his fold.

Just last week, more than 32 MPs led by Kanini Kega pledged to support the Kenya Kwanza government and announced plans to formally join Ruto.

On Friday, they announced that they had toppled David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni as Vice Chairman and Secretary General respectively.

They were replaced by Aden Keynan and Kega respectively.

Days earlier, seven ODM MPs held a meeting with Ruto at State House and pledged to work with him.

These meetings have angered Kenyatta and Odinga who have now vowed to expel the leaders describing them as "traitors."

On Sunday, Ruto said every MP has a right to work with whoever they want.

Ruto said the leaders do not need any permission from anybody to work with the elected leaders of Kenya in the best interest of what is necessary and what is due to the people of Kenya.

He called every leader elected in the current regime to be ready and willing to work with him to realize the dreams of Kenya and to meet the needs of Kenyans.

"I want to tell my brothers of UDA and Jubilee that we are all brothers and the Kenyan government will do work to all Kenyans regardless of their political affiliations, their color, their tribe or any differences, we will do work as per the constitution so we can take Kenya forward," he said.

'For those who still want to put us in the bondage of tribalism and create divisions in Kenya, saying so and so should not meet with this person, these group will not work with a certain group, I want to assure them that I am the leader in this country and I will work with all leaders who were elected into the government."