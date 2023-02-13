Kenya: Ndindi Nyoro Says Raila Rallies Won't Stop Ruto From Delivering

Nairobi Kenya — Kenya Kwanza leaders have told off Opposition leader Raila Odinga on his sustained attacks on the government and fresh calls for rallies and demonstrations.

Led by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, the leaders said "Kenya is used to Raila's style of politics.

"To those people who are holding meetings every day, thinking they are going to intimidate our commander in Chief Wiliam Ruto you can conduct all, the meetings you want but today we have prayed for you," the Kiharu MP said during the Nakuru prayer service held on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by the president as well as his deputy Rigathi Gachagua and other leaders.

"In those meetings preach peace to the Kenyan people, stop dividing Kenyans because if you are trying to intimidate us, then we are not intimidated either especially our president is not intimidated," Nyoro said.

Raila has lately intensified rallies across the country to repeat his claim that his victory was stolen in the August 2022 election won by Ruto.

On Sunday, Odinga was in Busia addressing a similar rally with many more lined up in other parts of the country.

Raila lost a Supreme Court challenge in which he accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) of manipulating the poll results in Ruto's favour.

A seven-judge benc led by Chief Justice Martha Koome dismissed his case, describing his evidence as "hot air."

But he has lately vowed to continue with rallies across the country, saying Ruto must leave State House in what has been dismissed by Kenya Kwanza leaders as a futile exercise.

On Sunday, newly installed Jubilee Party Secretary General Kanini Kega paraded some 32 MPs who vowed support for Ruto while dismissing Odinga's rallies.

Jubilee is a major principal in the Azimio coalition that campaigned for Raila in the election, with support from former President Uhuru Kenyatta.