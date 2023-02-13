Kenya: Jubilee Party Wrangles Persist As 32 MPs Join Ruto in Nakuru Meeting

Nairobi — The leadership wrangles in the former ruling party Jubilee has persisted after East African Legislative Assembly MP Kanini Kega insisted he is the bonafide Secretary General following Friday's ouster of Jeremiah Kioni by the National Executive Council meeting.

Speaking during thanksgiving Prayer Meeting in Nakuru attended by President William Ruto, Kanini paraded the 32 MPs including members of the Executive Committee whom he said recognized that Ruto is the Head of State.

"We resolved to join President Ruto and Kenya Kwanza because we believed in his leadership," Kega said, days after toppling Jeremiah Kioni.

But Kioni insists he is still the party SG, dismissing the move as "self-centered and futile."

"There is a procedure outlined on how an SG should be removed and that process has not been followed," he said last week, "I am the party SG so you should ignore those noise makers out there."

Also toppled was the party Vice Chair David Murathe who was replaced by Aden Keynan.

During the Nakuru meeting, Keynan said he has no time joining Raila in his countrywide rallies.

"Those who have a problem with Ruto's presidency don't believe in God," he said, "Given my age and political experience, I cannot run around taking part in demonstrations."

But despite the wrangles, Jubilee party leader Uhuru Kenyatta has affirmed that the party is still strong.

The Saturday Nation newspaper reported that he ad vowed to expel the MPs who have decamped to Kenya Kwanza.

Other members of the party in attendance were former Taveta MP Naomi Shaban and party Chair Nelson Zuya and Jimmy Angwenyi.

Speaking at a separate function in Busia, embattled Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni insists there is no vacuum in Jubilee Party after surprise coup that 'toppled' him.