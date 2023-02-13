Kenya: Sonko Wants Ruto to 'Fire' Uhuru As Peace Envoy for Disrespecting Him

Nairobi — Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged President William Ruto to fire his predecessor as his peace envoy to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Ethiopia if he continues to disrespect him.

Sonko said Sunday, during the interdenominational thanksgiving service in Nakuru, that Ruto should take action against those who continue to undermine him despite being legitimately elected into the country's highest office.

"Because you are a forgiving person you gave him (Uhuru) a job as a DRC peace envoy. If he (Uhuru) continues disrespecting you, fire him," Sonko said.

He took a swipe to Kenyatta and Azimio leader Raila Odinga for continuously criticizing the current administration since they got into power saying they will not tolerate any form of disrespect.

Sonko went on to say that as much as the Bible advises against seeking revenge, the Head of State should consider giving Kenyatta and his allies a taste of their medicine for having mistreated them when they were in power.

"The church advises us against revenge but, sometimes, revenge is a good lesson," he said.

He poured cold water on the ongoing demonstrations led by Odinga pointing out that the former Prime Minister has used similar tactics in the past for his own benefit.

Sonko singled out the handshake deal with Kenyatta in 2018 which saw Odinga stop the countrywide protests against the ruling government at the time.

He further weighed in on the ongoing tax debate that has irked some quarters saying that everyone will have to pay their taxes regardless of their position in the society.

Sonko further asked the president to reconsider repealing the law to jail those who "disrespect him just like what happened to South Africa's Jacob Zuma,"

On Saturday, Kenyatta joined Odinga in a rally at Kisumu's Uhuru Business Market in a show of defiance against the Ruto administration.

Since the start of the year, Odinga has been actively involved in political endeavors, asserting that he won the 2022 presidential election despite the Supreme Court's ruling that dismissed his challenge against President Ruto's victory.

Odinga held major rallies in Kibra, Kamukunji, Jacaranda Grounds, and Machakos, where he declared that he will not recognize Ruto as president and claimed that the election was rigged.

However, he did not provide any evidence to support his claims.

On Sunday, Odinga held his fifth rally against the government in Busia County