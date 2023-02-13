Uganda, Kenya Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretaries Meet, Discuss Bilateral Relations

The Ugandan Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Bagiire has met his counterpart from Kenya, Dr. Korir Sing'Oei and discuss several issues of mutual interest to both countries.

During the meeting, Bagiire congratulated Kenya on the successful elections held last year but also congratulated his counterpart on the appointment and assumption of office as Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs and looked forward to more engagements and deeper bilateral cooperation.

He informed his host that Uganda was preparing to host the next Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) with Kenya in August 2023 and AMISOM troop contributing countries' summit soon.

Bagiire also briefed his host about the forthcoming Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit and Group of Seventy-Seven Plus China (G77 + China) to be held back-to-back in Kampala in December 2023 to which Kenya and other members states will be invited to attend at the highest level.

On his part, Dr Korir Sing'Oei welcomed the Ugandan delegation, appreciated the role played by President Yoweri Museveni in regional peace initiatives and welcomed Uganda's invitation to attend the proposed AMISOM Summit and the joint ministerial meetings, as well as NAM and G77 Summits.

He also informed the delegation that the President of Kenya, William Ruto, will host a summit on climate change in September 2023.

The two principals underscored the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries. T

hey agreed to work closely and to engage constantly for regional peace and security which is the ultimate anchor for trade, prosperity and stability.