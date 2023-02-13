Zimbabwe: Fight Against January Disease Intensifies

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

ZIMBABWE has heightened its war against theileriosis and other livestock-related diseases as it eyes a herd of six million cattle by year-end under the livestock recovery plan.

The national herd currently stands at 5,4 million. While tick-borne diseases killed at least 500 000 cattle in the past five years, deaths from tick-borne diseases are now falling fast after several strategies launched by the Second Republic are taking effect and farmers are following the advice of veterinary experts.

Speaking yesterday at Venice in Mhondoro-Ngezi district during the official launch of the national war against the January Disease, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Dr John Basera said the eradication of the disease would help Zimbabwe attain Vision 2030.

"If we win the war against January disease, we are guaranteed as a nation to meet Vision 2030 way back before the targeted year.

"As we target to achieve this, we have put in place plans to rehabilitate dip tanks and build new dip tanks by June this year. Currently, we have 4 000 dip tanks countrywide and 80 percent of these are functional. The remaining 20 percent is targeted to be rehabilitated by June this year as we seriously intensify the fight again January Disease," he said.

Another 1 500 more dip tanks were planned for construction.

"We want to increase our herd to six million from 5,4 million this year. This target can also be protected if we construct 1 500 new dip tanks countrywide."

The fight against the disease which he said was also achievable by the inclusion of the traditional leaders, called for the community to take extreme responsibility for new and rehabilitated dip tanks.

The government, opened to tender for private concerns to contribute in the construction of some of the dip-tanks while the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development will avail building materials for the construction of others with the help of the community who in turn will raise local materials that include sand.

Mr Tinashe Ruzvidzo, director of Abercroft Enterprises (Pvt), a local company that was awarded a tender to help rehabilitate dip-tanks in Mashonaland East and Midlands provinces was optimistic about meeting the June deadline.

Apart from the construction of more dip tanks, the central government has also released funds for the acquisition of 6 000 motorbikes to improve the mobility of veterinary extension officers.

Additionally, the government is intensifying cattle dipping intervals, rolling out of the Presidential tick grease, and increased farmer training and awareness campaigns.

Manufacturing of dip chemicals and vaccines locally is also expected to increase the fight against January Disease with 112 000 Bolvac vaccines now undergoing field trials in Makoni district.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos rallied people to comply with stipulated dipping intervals to eradicate the threatening disease.

"We have enough dip chemicals in stock which is enough to last us for eight months. Our communities shouldn't give an excuse of not dipping their herd," he said.

Chief Mashava, born Mr Vimbai Machokoto, decried long distances being walked by farmers to dip their cattle as a major driver for defaulting.

A widow, Gogo Theresa Shumba who lost her herd to January Disease in 2020 lauded President Mnangagwa for the availability of tick grease.