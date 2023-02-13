Ethiopia: News - Addis Abeba City Admin Closes Schools Amidst Growing Security Concern Following Govt, Synod Standoff

Addis Abeba — Schools in Addis Abeba are closed on Friday, 10 February, following text messages were abruptly sent to parents announcing the closure on Thursday afternoon.

Some parents told Addis Standard that despite being noticed about the schools closure, they haven't been told the reason. A government school student, who prefer to remain anonymous, however said, students were told that there will be teachers meeting.

Addis Abeba Mayor's Office in a statement released on Thursday in connection to growing instability in the city, said there are various attempts to spread the conflicts related to the ongoing church schism to schools.

The statement which was issued after instabilities in Kolfe Keranio Sub-city, where people were gathered yesterday in front of Ayer Tena Kidanemihret church after the church's bells were rang, said that efforts were being made to incite violence and unrest in the city "using a false pretext that newly appointed bishops are coming to take over churches", although it is known that there are no new appointment of bishops in Addis Abeba.

On Monday, Addis Abeba Police said that, "19 police leaders and officers sustained serious and light injuries" during a confrontation with a group of people who gathered at St. Lideta Orthodox Church, located in Philidoro, a location bordering Addis Abeba city and Oromia Regional State Special Zone Surrounding Finfinne.

The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) has rejected government's caution against "unauthorized demonstration" either in Addis Abeba, or elsewhere in the country and said it will go ahead with planned nationwide demonstration on 12 February. The Demonstration was called in protest of what the church described as government supported coup on the Holy Synod by the three breakaway archbishops and 25 appointee episcopate. AS