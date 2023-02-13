Ethiopia: Newsalert - PM Abiy in Meeting With Orthodox Patriarch

Addis Abeba — In an urgent statement issued by the Holy Synod of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOTC) in Addis Abeba, the Synod said that a delegation of the Church including Patriarch of EOTC, and Synod members are currently in a meeting with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the PM's office.

The Synod said the meeting comes after its statement yesterday in which it stated that the Church's door was open to discuss the current matter with the government "in a manner that does not violate the canon and administrative rules" of the Church. "In this regard, Prime Minister Abiy "has called for discussion based on this call of the church."

Accordingly, although the ideal of holding the discussion in the premises of the Patriarchate was raised, after "deep discussion with the elders on the matter, and considering the number of security vehicles and security forces," the meeting is instead taking place at the Prime Minister office. "The Archdiocese has therefore informed that a delegation consisting of His Holiness the Patriarch will be present at the palace," the Synod said.

The Synod urges the public to patiently wait for the outcome of the meeting. AS