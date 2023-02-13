Africa: CAF Confederation Cup - Rivers United Suffer Heavy Defeat in Brazzaville

Three quick-fire goals within seven minutes saw the Pride of Rivers crumbling as they end the first match day bottom of Group B

Nigeria league champions, Rivers United, got off to a disappointing start in the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup as they fell 3-0 to Diables Noirs of Congo Brazzaville on Sunday.

Three quick-fire goals within seven minutes saw the Pride of Rivers crumbling as they ended the first match day bottom of Group B

Carl Wunda Ngana got the opening goal on the half-hour mark and two minutes later, Jaures Ngombe doubled the advantage for the hosts.

Domi Jaures Massoumou, with another goal from the penalty spot in the 37th minute, ensured Diables Noirs had a healthy lead going into the second half.

Though Rivers United had a better second-half performance with no further goals conceded, the deed had already been done by Diables Noirs.

Stanley Eguma's men were even handed a lifeline to get back into the game in the 57th minute, but the goalkeeper guessed the right way to stop Ebube Duru's penalty kick

In the other Group B tie, ASEC Mimosas of Cote d'Ivoire and Motema Pembe from DR Congo played a barren draw, a scoreline that effectively condemned Rivers United to the bottom spot after the end of the first set of games.

Rivers United will hope to get their campaign back on track when they host ASEC next week in one of the match day 2 fixtures.