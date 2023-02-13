East Africa: Kenya, Djibouti & Tanzania - Facts & Figures January - December 2022

press release

To respond to the worst drought in decades crippling East Africa, specifically Kenya, the organization launched an emergency response with the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS), reaching over 100,000 people with various types of humanitarian assistance.

In all three countries, ICRC continued to work hand in hand with national Red Cross and Red Crescent partners to advance its humanitarian activities. The joint focus of this collaboration largely remained on restoring and maintaining family contact for people displaced due to conflict and violence; for migrants in Djibouti with Djibouti Red Crescent Society (DRCS), and for refugees in Tanzania with Tanzanian Red Cross Society (TRCS) and in Kenya with the Kenya Red Cross (KRCS).

Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania: Facts and Figures 2022