South Africa: DA Statement On Randall Williams Resignation

press release

The DA, having noted the resignation of Randall Williams as Executive Mayor of Tshwane, would like to express its thanks and appreciation for the work done during his tenure.

Williams, after being elected Executive Mayor of Tshwane in the midst of the Covid pandemic in 2020 and in the wake of ANC mismanagement that left the city with a R4 billion deficit, set about stabilising the city's finances. This he did as the head of a DA minority government until the 2021 local government elections.

In November 2021 Randall Williams was once again elected as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane, this time at the head of the city's first multi-party coalition government. Since then, he and his team worked to prioritise core service delivery in the city and ensure its continued financial stability.

The DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen thanked Mayor Williams for the dedication and commitment to improving the levels of service delivery for all of Tshwane's residents. "At times the challenges seemed insurmountable, but he never took his hands off the wheel. That is the embodiment of the DA promise to those who live in metros and municipalities where the DA governs".

The Gauteng Provincial Party leader, Solly Msimanga also praised Mayor Williams for his work in putting the needs of the residents first in an often turbulent political environment. "The fact that he is prepared to stand down in order to ensure stability in the Metro speaks volumes of his commitment to the residents as well as the political process."

The DA looks forward to welcoming Randall Williams into whatever role awaits him within the DA, where his experience and skill set will be a great asset.