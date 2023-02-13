Angola: 2023 Budget Takes Into Account Current Challenges for Angolans

Luanda — The Parliamentary Group of MPLA party said Monday that 2023 General Budget takes into account the search for solutions to the current challenges facing Angolans.

The ruling party expressed so in a political declaration, shortly after the approval of the General State Budget (OGE), estimated at 20.1 billion kwanzas.

Virgílio de Fontes Pereira, a ruling MPLA party, highlighted the party's commitment to the people who voted in favour of the general elections last August.

He said that those who participated in the election, gave a vote of confidence to the MPLA and President João Lourenço to continue solving the people's problems.

In this first OGE, after the general elections, he said that the Executive supported by the MPLA presents solutions to respond to the political significance of the loss of the qualified majority.

"That's why this budget increases funds for Health, Education, as well as reinforces funds for combating poverty", he said.

Likewise, it increases the value of the Kwenda Programme (a Government project to support the poorest and most vulnerable families in the country), not only in its value, but also in the number of beneficiaries.

In his political declaration, the leader of the Social Renewal Party (PRS), Banedito Daniel, expressed his satisfaction with the project and the contribution to its improvement, hence the party's position to vote in favour.

The Humanist Party of Angola (PHA), according to its president, Florbela Malaquias, considers the OGE an instrument of economic and financial policy of the State, serving for the construction and reinforcement of democracy, as well as an instrument of humanization.

The State Budget was approved with 124 votes in favour and 86 against.

The OGE, estimated at 20.1 billion kwanzas, was approved during the 4th Extraordinary Plenary Meeting of the 1st Legislative Session of the V Legislature.

Ruling MPLA party as well as the opposition PRS, PHA and FNLA voted in favour, while the main opposition UNITA voted against.

The OGE for 2023 sets the oil reference price at USD75 per barrel and an average daily production of 1.18 million barrels.