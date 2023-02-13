Angola Reinforces Cooperation With UN in Regional Initiatives

3 February 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola's minister of Foreign Affairs Téte António addressed Monday in Luanda issues on preventive diplomacy with a view to avoiding conflicts in the countries of the region.

The Angolan top diplomat analysed the issues during a meeting with the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for African Affairs, Martha Pobee.

The two interlocutors reviewed matters on the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Central African Republic (CAR).

Senior leaders also assessed issues of peace and security in the Central and Southern regions of the African continent, with particular emphasis on the Great Lakes.

The meeting also served to examine the various existing mechanisms in the African sub-region as part of a strategic vision and engagement of the United Nations in matters of peace and security in the region.

The diplomat stressed that Angola is further strengthening its partnership with the United Nations in the area of regional peace and security.

"We think it is urgent that all of us share the same objective and walk hand in hand in the search for solutions for lasting peace in the various parts of our continent and always in the trilogy of peace, development and human rights so that the African populations can benefit from it in the fullness ", he underlined.

In turn, the Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for African Affairs considered the meeting very fruitful, highlighting the reflections for a better partnership between the Republic of Angola and the United Nations in matters of peace and security in the region that could bring tangible results on the ground to support existing regional initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Angola, Zahira Virani, in addition to senior officials from Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX) and the United Nations.

Martha Pobee has been in the country since Sunday (12) for a 72-hour as part of the reinforcement of cooperation between Angola and the United Nations. FMA/SC

